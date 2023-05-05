Victims Of Terrorism Don't Sit Together With Perpetrators Of Terrorism: EAM Slams Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday called out his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of the 'terrorism industry' at a press conference following the SCO Foreign Affairs meeting in Goa. "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with its perpetrators to discuss terrorism," the External Affairs Minister said. "As a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Mr Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a 'terrorism industry' which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and were countered including at the SCO meeting itself," Jaishankar said in a press conference.

"Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Victims of terrorism defend themselves and counter the acts of terrorism. They call it out. They delegitimise it. That is exactly what is happening. To come here and preach hypocritical boasts as we are on the same boat," the EAM said.

EAM's take on Pakistan

The EAM said Pakistan's credibility has been depleting faster than even its reserves on the matter of terrorism."They are committing acts of terrorism. I don't want to jump the gun on what happened today but we are all feeling equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves. He came here as a member of an SCO member state that is part of multilateral diplomacy. It is not meant and treated more than that," he said.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and G20 meetings will take place in the union territory despite opposition from the neighbouring country.

"Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will be a part of India. The G20 meetings are held in all Indian unions and territories. So it is completely natural that it is held there," Jaishankar said,

On the China-Pakistan economic corridor, Jaishankar said, "It was made clear not once but twice that connectivity is good for progress but it cannot violate territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states. This has been our long-standing position."