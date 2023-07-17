Victims Searching For Another Ray Of Hope After Flood Devastation In Himachal's Mandi

Kamla sitting on the riverside of the Beas River was continuously staring at the flow of the river water, appearing as if she was trying to get away with the damage she was caused by the devastating river flood a few days ago. It’s a matter of a few days, when the massive flood had washed away her shelter in Bheuli Village of Himachal’s Mandi district. Sitting on the floor of her damaged house, Kamla appeared to be trying to search for another ray of hope in the pitch darkness, when the team of Republic TV reached her village.

She was so lost in her thoughts that she didn’t even answer on what she was doing at the riverside, when the administration had asked the residents to evacuate the riverside areas. Kamla had returned to her house days after it was partly washed away during the floods.

Recalling the horror, she stated, “It was the intervening night of July 9th and 10th, when the water started entering our house. Villagers were asked to vacate their houses and move to other places. Some of them shifted to neighboring villages, while some took shelter in relief camps.”

Victim expresses grief, won't be able to construct our home again

"We had constructed our house at a height of around 20 feet from the water level just to remain safe from the overflowing of Beas River. We spent all our hard-earned money in the construction of our shelter, but within a few minutes it all washed away and now we can see the river flowing at its normal level. It seems the river only had to target us," Kamla said.

This thought is not only prevailing in Kamla’ mind, but it’s the frequent thought of victims like Kamla, now staying at various relief camps in Himachal Pradesh. The Republic team visited one of such relief camps in Mandi to know what the people there are going through. There were around 150 people at the camp, who had suffered severe damages to life and property during the floods.

Unfolding the painful story, an elderly couple remind, how they remained trapped for around three days in their house, when water level started increasing. Ram Lal said that it was a normal routine for them to see water entering their house as the monsoon arrived, however, he added that this time it turned horrific. "My family had to vacate the house. I thought, I should stay here and take all the households along while vacating my house. But I got trapped in the flood water, as it crossed the danger level mark.”

As per Ram Lal, he was rescued by the administration and rescue team minutes before his house was washed away by the river flood.

Shiva is another victim, who remained trapped in his house along with his two children for 2 nights before being rescued. He said, “We evacuated our house and have taken shelter in the relief camp in a guest house.”

Anjali, a 21-year-old college-going girl, who was living with her mother on rent ever since she was born, revealed that the river, which is now flowing around 50 meters away from their house, was touching the roof, a few days back. She added that as soon as water started entering their house, they vacated the house without any delay. They only managed to take some clothes and cash along with them and took shelter in another village.

The situation with several families in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh remains the same, who have vacated their houses and taken shelter at some relief camps. They are all left with one particular question, whether they will be able to repair, reconstruct or resettle their houses amid all the uncertainty.