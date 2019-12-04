Victims Stage Protest On The 35th Anniversary Of The Bhopal Gas Tragedy In MP

On the 35th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, people took to streets stating that the situation only seems to worsen in Bhopal, with almost ten thousand cases of cancers in the city. The protestors speaking to the media also demand pension for women who have lost their husbands to cancer. Demands are also raised about how after 35 years no one has been held accountable and how sorrowful that is especially with so many babies still being born with physical and mental deformities and not being given the necessary aids required by the state.