'Victory For The Entire Country,' Says Arnab As NHRC & MHRC Take Cognizance Of Witch Hunt

In a massive victory for the Republic Media Network, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC), have taken cognisance of the Mumbai Police's ongoing witch hunt against the network. While the MHRC has sought a detailed report from the state's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) over the arrest of CEO Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday, the NHRC has pulled up the Mumbai Police over the torture of Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh. The NHRC has

Reacting to the developments, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday said, "This is not just a victory for Republic, it's a victory for the entire country. It's a victory for democracy. It is a victory for the media and it is not just a defeat of the Mumbai Police or the Crime Branch but this is the defeat of the people who believe that wearing the uniform gives them the right to deprive every other citizen of their human rights. This is a defeat of police terrorism. This is a defeat of arrogance of law enforcers who believe that they can get away with it."

"The rule of law is prevailing. We are grateful to the NHRC. We are absolutely sure that the officers responsible will be suspended. That is the least that should happen," he added.

"I have no doubt in this illegality being exposed. The question is how many more illegalities will the Mumbai Police commit? Torture of a media person in custody is a matter of national discussion today. Along with what they did to Vikas yesterday - abduction and torture - these are two things under investigation. There is tremendous support building for Republic. I have no doubt that the highest courts in the country are going to come down heavily on this," Arnab said.

NHRC issues notice to Mumbai Police

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra's Director General of Police pertaining to the arrest of Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh. Arrested by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the alleged TRP scam probe on November 10, he was finally released from the Taloja Central Jail on December 6 after getting bail from a Mumbai court. Acting on the complaint of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the NHRC asked the DGP to constitute an inquiry to probe the allegations of false implication and custodial torture of Singh.

Most importantly, the commission held that "there are allegations of physical torture, false implication and mental harassment of the office bearer of an eminent Media House, which cannot be acceptable in a democratic country like India".

A senior IPS officer who is not posted in the CID branch or within the municipal area of Greater Mumbai can be nominated by the DGP to investigate these charges. A detailed report regarding this inquiry has to be submitted to the commission within a period of 4 weeks. Moreover, the Director General/ Inspector General of Prisons has been directed to send a copy of the initial health screening report of Singh at the time of his admission in jail along with his entire medical treatment record during his stay in custody within 4 weeks.