‘Victory Of Democracy’: BJP After SC Verdict; Uddhav Asks CM Eknath Shinde To Resign

As the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the political crisis in Maharashtra on May 11, what ensued was a verbal encounter between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the Shiv Sena UBT camp under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. While CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the ruling as a ‘victory’ of democracy, Uddhav Thackeray stated the state government was unconstitutional and immoral. He also called for the resignation of Eknath Shinde.

"I won't talk about what Supreme Court said about the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, but I would say that he acted as per the situation at the time," Maharashtra CM Shinde said in a press briefing here. He further added the SC judgement is a ‘victory for democracy’.

‘Victory for democracy'

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sitting along with CM Eknath Shinde asserted the SC order was a ‘victory’ for democracy, "This is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court," Fadnavis said addressing a joint press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here in Mumbai.

He termed the current state government as ‘completely legal’ and that the Apex court decision in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has ‘defeated’ the ‘conspiracy’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

‘Tender your resignation’: Uddhav Thackeray

However, after the judgement, Maharashtra former CM Uddhav Thackeray asked Eknath Shinde on ‘moral grounds’. "People who left my party have no right to ask me questions. If this CM has any morality, he must resign as I did. They betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. I may have done wrong by resigning but I did it on moral grounds," Uddhav said while talking to the reporters here.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who argued in favour of Uddhav Thackeray in the Supreme Court citing the observations of the court against the speaker, Governor and the whip appointed, also echoed Thackeray’s opinion and said Shinde should immediately step down. "What moral and legal right does this government have to continue for even a minute more when there are findings against the Governor, Speaker and the recognition of the Whip?"

The apex court ruling came in response to the clutch of petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena on the Maharashtra political crisis. The court refused to interfere in the formation of the Maharashtra state government citing former CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned in the wake of the defection in the Shiv Sena in June 2022.

