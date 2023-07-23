Vidarbha Rains: More Than 100 Mm Downpour In Akola; Flood Waters Recede In Yavatmal And Buldhana

Heavy rains lashed Akola in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region with the district recording more than 100 mm downpour in the last one day, officials said on Sunday. In Yavatmal district of Vidarbha, around 110 people stranded due to floods in Anandnagar Tanda village under Mahagaon tehsil were rescued on Saturday.

The flood waters receded on Sunday in many areas of Yavatmal and the rain intensity also reduced, the officials said. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation. In Buldhana district of Vidarbha, nearly 100 people were shifted to safer places at Katargaon village in Sangrampur tehsil on Saturday. There was no flooding in the district on Sunday, senior officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy rains in Amravati district, while cloudy weather is likely to prevail in other parts of Vidarbha. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.