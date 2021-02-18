Video Captures Speeding Car Ramming Through Wedding Baraat As Bride Dances, 1 Killed

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar turned tragic when a speeding car rammed into a ‘baraat’ or procession. The accident left one dead and several injured, as its video shocked netizens. The police have lodged a case against the driver, who reportedly is still on the run.

Accident at wedding procession in UP

A video of the accident is going viral on social media. In the video, a bejewelled bride with sunglasses on, can be seen dancing on the sunroof of a car, accompanied by her near and dear ones.

As the baraat moved forward in a celebratory mood, a speeding car hit the group towards the left of the bride's car, leaving everyone jolted. Within a fraction of a section, some of them can be seen flying off amid loud noise.

horrific accident at muzaffarnagar wedding ceremony... pic.twitter.com/gFDLkLWc16 — AMAR (@amar4media) February 17, 2021

As per reports, the groom’s cousin, 42-year-old Pramod Kumar, was killed in the accident. The incident took place moments before the bride was to enter the wedding banquet.

Station House Officer of Mandi Police Station was quoted as saying that a case was registered against the driver. They have succeeded in seizing the car, and are on the lookout for the driver.

