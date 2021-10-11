Video Of Alleged Illegal Surveillance On NCB's Sameer Wankhede Out; WATCH

Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage entailing alleged illegal surveillance on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. This development comes after the NCB officer, who busted the Mumbai cruise ship involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others, alleged that illegal surveillance is being carried out on him.

As per sources, the videos are a part of the surveillance on Sameer Wankhede and have been extracted in order to tail his whereabouts. The video is from outside a Mumbai cemetery where his mother was laid to rest, where he visits everyday. The NCB officer came to know about the illegal surveillance when a cemetery official informed him about some persons asking for CCTV footage.

Wankhede had alleged that in the past 36-48 hours some unknown people were monitoring his movement. This comes at a time when NCB Zonal Director is leading the investigation into the high profile Mumbai drug bust case in which more than 20 people including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan are under arrest.

Sameer Wankhede has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra police and had stated that he has CCTV proof of the illegal surveillance on him.

Watch the footage in the video above.