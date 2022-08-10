Republic TV has accessed an exclusive video of the head of Anasarul Islam Abu Tallah travelling in a truck with five of his associates. Ansarul Islam is the terror outfit representing Al-Qaida in India. Abu Tallah, a Bangladeshi terrorist is wanted as a part of the terror crackdown by Indian security agencies.

Tallah began allegedly radicalising the youths in Assam on behalf of Ansarul Islam. Ever since other members of the terror organisation were arrested by the police, Abu Tallah's name was on top of the police list.

Abu Tallah attempting to slip into Bangladesh

Notably, the head of Ansarul Islam has been on the run in the truck shown in the video since the massive crackdown on terror by the security agencies began on July 27, 28. Until then, he was residing in Moirabari town, Marigaon district. In what can be seen in the video, they have put a king-size bed inside the vehicle, where Abu Tallah could be seen sleeping. Sources in the security agencies have informed Republic TV that Abu Tallah is trying to slip into Bangladesh via the international border in Assam.

However, he hasn't been able to cross over because of the tight security situation in the backdrop of the Independence Day. Police got specific inputs that Tallah was very much in district, hopping from one Madrasa to another. However, he could not take shelter anywhere recently, but moving continuously to dodge the police. Police earlier apprehended Nur Alam, president of Abu Bakkar Siddique Mosque for harbouring Abu Tallah, but the latter is still at large, giving the police a slip along with his associates.

Police arrest Abu Tallah's wife

The police on August 7 arrested the wife of Tallah, Jahura Khatum from Assam's Dhubri district. Speaking to reporters on Monday in Assam’s Dhubri, Bilasipara Sub-divisional Police Officer Birinchi Bora said, “Jahura Khatun, whose husband Abu Tallah is also wanted for his alleged connection with the outfit, was apprehended from Naeralga Part II village on Sunday. The arrested woman has been trying to protect people having association with Ansarul Islam.”

Ansarul Islam involved in radicalising youths

The major accusation against the proscribed outfit, Anasarul Islam is that they are actively involved in radicalising youths and their prime targets are people who have suffered some kind of social injustice or people who are in distress due to natural calamities.