Video Of Clouds Floating Down Mountain In Mizoram Breaks Internet

A breathtaking video of clouds flowing down mountains in the Northeastern area of India, Mizoram has become an internet sensation. The 43-second video shared by a Facebook user has been shared, viewed and liked thousands of times. In the video, the clouds can be seen descending from a higher altitude which looks very similar to the way a waterfall looks. The mesmerizing view is result of a phenomenon known as orographic clouds or also known as 'waterfall clouds'. According to researchers, these clouds are mostly associated with a moist airflow over the mountainous area.

READ: Mannequins As Traffic Cops In Bengaluru To Curb Law-breakers

Tsunami clouds

In another similar incident, a photo of some wave-shaped clouds made the rounds on social media in June. Amy Hunter grabbed her phone when she spotted the jaw-dropping clouds. Hunter said wave-shaped clouds were spotted rolling over Smith Mountain near Roanoke.

"Very cool clouds rolling over the mountain tops at Smith Mountain Lake this evening. They are called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. I sent the photo to our local news station and the meteorologist replied to me saying they are very rare and usually not this defined.?", she wrote on Facebook, sharing the beautiful image.

READ: Sena, NCP, Cong To Decide Portfolio-sharing In 2 Days: Thorat

READ: Undeterred By Political Uncertainity, Ramdas Athawale Confident Of BJP's Win In Floor Test

WTHR Meteorologist Sean Ash says "Tsunami clouds" may be a nickname for the clouds but they are actually called the Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud and are pretty rare. "Kelvin-Helmholtz waves develop due to different wind speeds in the atmosphere. Because the air is saturated at this level of the atmosphere, a cloud can form," WSLS reports. "At the top of the wave, the air is moving faster than the air at the bottom of the wave. The differing wind speed and density of the air from top to bottom is what allows the cloud to billow over like an ocean wave."

READ: Developed Countries Lack 'political Will' To Act On Climate Change: China

READ: Russian Cows Get VR Experience To Increase Production Of Milk

