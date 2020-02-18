Video Of Elephant Climbing Narrow Stairs Wins Internet, Watch

A recent video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant climbing up narrow stairs, according to the reports. The video was posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on the micro-blogging site with a caption.

This #elephant using a staircase.



What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things !! pic.twitter.com/MC1Q8UwNGr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 18, 2020

You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 18, 2020

Video goes viral

He added that elephants use their resources in the best way and learn things very fast. In the 30-second video clip, the mammal can be seen climbing the stiff narrow stairs with precision and caution. The video of the intelligent animal has won the internet. The video has managed to garner over 12.4k views and 1.2k likes with 250 retweets.

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.

Yes those stairs aren’t meant for animals and we have no right taking away their homes or migratory corridors from them. We need more green corridors for their safe migrations especially avoid being hit by vehicles like it would be on such a stretch of road — KiloTango🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) February 18, 2020

There should be campaigns and Government should think before implementing projects ! We are loosing not just our ecosystem but also destroying theirs ! We are expanding at a faster pace Animals are loosing habitat Humans are worst creatures on earth ! — BJ (@bharadwajdaya) February 18, 2020

Lastly it turned back n saw : ohh i did it!! 😀😀 Thats cute — nandita 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@nanditasrdas) February 18, 2020

Personal satisfaction 😀 — Sujin (@prinive) February 18, 2020

Awesome! — Monica K (@MonicaKale8) February 18, 2020

