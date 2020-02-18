The Debate
Video Of Elephant Climbing Narrow Stairs Wins Internet, Watch

General News

A recent video has gained attention on the internet which shows an elephant climbing up narrow and stiff stairs with precision, according to the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A recent video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant climbing up narrow stairs, according to the reports. The video was posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on the micro-blogging site with a caption. 

Video goes viral

He added that elephants use their resources in the best way and learn things very fast. In the 30-second video clip, the mammal can be seen climbing the stiff narrow stairs with precision and caution. The video of the intelligent animal has won the internet. The video has managed to garner over 12.4k views and 1.2k likes with 250 retweets. 
Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video. 

Published:
COMMENT
