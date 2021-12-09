Video Of General Rawat's Chopper's Alleged Final Moments Before Crash Recorded By Locals

India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a tragic helicopter crash that took place at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. Of the 14 people present on board, only one officer survived the fatal crash - Group Captain Varun Singh who is fighting for his life. A day after the unfortunate incident, a short unverified video has emerged, purportedly showing the final moments of the Mi-17 chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others.

In the video recorded by locals, the Indian Air Force helicopter is seen disappearing in the fog in the Nilgiri Hills seconds after which a loud bang is heard in the background, which is noticed by the locals who are recording the video.

#WATCH | Final moments of Mi-17 chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others before it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday



(Video Source: Locals present near accident spot) pic.twitter.com/jzdf0lGU5L — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in IAF helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district when the helicopter he was on board crashed in the hilly region of Upper Coonoor shortly after noon on Wednesday. Fourteen defence personnel including the CDS and his wife, Madhulika Rawat were on board, of which only one officer - IAF Group Captain Varun Singh survived. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington and is said to be in a critical state. Poor weather is suspected to have led to the accident, though the precise reason is still unclear. The black box has, however, been recovered on Thursday morning.

The mortal remains of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the IAF chopper crash at Coonoor.