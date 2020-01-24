The Debate
The Debate
Video Of Lions Walking Together Gives People Goosebumps, Watch

General News

Recently, a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The 9-second clip shows pride of Lions walking together on a road.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Recently, a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The 9-second clip shows pride of Lions walking peacefully on a road together. Nanda took to Twitter to post the video with a caption that claimed that it was the original Catwalk.  Watch the post here:

'The old mane club' 

The video was quick to capture netizens attention who took to the social media platform to comment on the video. While many netizens questioned the authenticity of the clip, many termed it as majestic. One user wrote that the video is highly edited while another user said that the video is shot in China. Many users also expressed their desire to walk alongside the 'Kings.'  Read all the comments here: 

Recently, two gorillas posed for what became the sassiest selfie on social media for a while, now an Instagram fanatic Chimpanzee has taken over social media. 'Chimfluencer' as the internet fondly called the mammal, the Chimpanzee could be seen scrolling, swiping and savouring animal videos, from apes to snakes. Showing off his social media skills, the Chimpanzee looked completely engrossed in the app, as he swapped from one video to another. 

Published:
