Video Of Lions Walking Together Gives People Goosebumps, Watch

Recently, a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The 9-second clip shows pride of Lions walking peacefully on a road together. Nanda took to Twitter to post the video with a caption that claimed that it was the original Catwalk. Watch the post here:

The original cat walk 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tpOEYuezum — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 23, 2020

'The old mane club'

The video was quick to capture netizens attention who took to the social media platform to comment on the video. While many netizens questioned the authenticity of the clip, many termed it as majestic. One user wrote that the video is highly edited while another user said that the video is shot in China. Many users also expressed their desire to walk alongside the 'Kings.' Read all the comments here:

Lion lives in pride. But this video is not from wild. It’s supposed to be from a farm in South Africa. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 23, 2020

Wow what a sight envy the ones who could witness this catwalk . — Savita (@saavy_m) January 23, 2020

Wow ; King’s galore ... imagine walking amidst them ...roarrrr 😎 — Crosworder (@crosworder) January 23, 2020

The old mane club! Seems pretty close minded. — EK Rao (@ekrao3) January 23, 2020

Very old video from China, .... The interesting part is these lions do not fight as there is not a single lioness. — BJ (@i_bijay) January 24, 2020

Majestic walk🔥🦁 — Rahul (@rahulb275) January 23, 2020

It's edited graphics.. — SHANTH (@prashant4302) January 23, 2020

