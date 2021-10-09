Video Of NCB's Cruise Ship Drug Raid Accessed: Material Seen Hidden In Sanitary Pad; WATCH

Amid the ongoing court hearings, shocking revelations, and the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed a video of the NCB's drugs raid.

The video shows packaged materials being pulled out of what appear to be sanitary pads.

The high-profile cruise ship drug case has seen the arrest of several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail after court denied him bail on Friday.

Watch the video in the player above.

On October 3, the NCB busted a rave party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa following an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

In follow-up raids after the big October 3 bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others who had landed from Goa. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested eight more people - Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Avin Sahu, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession. Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were also nabbed, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two other accused -- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail. The central agency has now summoned Shah Rukh Khan's driver.