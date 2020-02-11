The Debate
Video Of Punjab Man Doing Pole Vault With Ladder And Cot Wows Netizens

General News

Video which is now circulated widely was shared by a Fit Bharat Page on Twitter and has impressed the internet that cannot stop lauding the man’s expertise.

Video

A video of a man performing pole-vault in a village is being acknowledged by the internet users for his amusing Olympic-level skills. The video portrays a set up designed out of a ladder and a cot against a humble background in a village as the man attempts to jump the cot held on a ladder by the two men.

The video which is now being widely circulated was shared by a Fit Bharat Page on Twitter, and it has impressed the internet that cannot stop lauding the man’s expertise and his endeavour in carrying out the event despite no professional set up. He can be seen doing the leap confidently like a gymnast. 

Video captured at a competition held in Punjab

The caption suggested that the event occurred in a small village in the village in Punjab and the men have been practising the event well as they are accustomed to participating in the village games. The uploader also warned the audience not to try the Pole Vault event without proper coaching and supervision.

The video was reportedly captured during a competition that was held in Punjab. The footage which is about 12 seconds long shows a man jumping the cot that he had used for a bar, suspended on a ladder held in position by the men as the villagers cheered and motivated the performer.

The video also has segments in the slow-motion, showing the performer perpendicular in the air as he leaps over the cot up to several feet height demonstrating his strength and agility. The internet users have left an exhilarating response on the video saying that the man deserved an Olympic medal for his Indian-style pole vault stunt.

Published:
