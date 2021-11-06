Video Of Ram Leela Parody Skit Allegedly At A Haryana School Triggers Controversy

Controversy erupted after students allegedly from St Mary's School in Tohana city in Haryana's Fatehabad district performed what some termed as a 'derogatory' Ram Leela skit, and allegedly hurt religious sentiments. According to a clip circulating online, school students are seen parodying Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita.

In the video of the skit going viral on social media platforms, the students are seen performing the Sita Haran scene where Sita is seen leaping towards Ravana who performs a circle on the stage before Ram's entry, stealing her away while the audiences laugh. When Ram enters, he asks the audience rather cluelessly, "Who did I come to kill?"

When a student portraying Laxman comes, Ram asks him, "who is he?" then Laxman informs him that he is his younger brother. Then Ram says, "Chotu, tell me who did I come to kill?" and Laxman says "You have come here to kill (inaudible)".

The two of them while holding a bow and arrow and looking in opposite directions panic on seeing each other. Ram then asks "who is Sita", to which, Laxman replies "Ram's wife."

Then Ram asks "who is Ram?" Laxman replies, "you are Ram, Hero of Ram Leela".

The clip was reportedly recorded on school premises as hundreds of students are seen watching the play. Meanwhile, it is not yet known when the clip was taken. Some have sought action on the school administration for allowing such a skit which shows Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita in a non-serious light. Some have also tagged National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) president Priyank Kanoongo.

AIIMS Ram Leela skit triggers social media outrage

Last month, a skit allegedly performed by first-year MBBS students of AIIMS allegedly went viral on social media in which they were seen using derogatory language, singing Bollywood songs and distorting the story of Ramayana. After the controversy erupted, the student's body of AIIMS in Delhi issued an apology.

"On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future," AIIMS Student Association said in a tweet.

