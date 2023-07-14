Video Of The Day: The Moment Chandrayaan-3's Launch To The Moon Was Declared A Success

Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the moon successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday (July 14) at 2.35 pm. The GSLV Mark 3 accomplished the launch by injecting the Chandrayaan-3 mission into a precise orbit, proving its capability again. All three stages were performed perfectly and the spacecraft separated from LVM-3, over 900 seconds post-launch from Sriharikota.

ISRO chief S Somanath while addressing after the launch said, "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around the earth...Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days..."

Technology used in Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of advanced indigenous technology aiming towards interplanetary missions. The vehicle has a propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover, designed perfectly for future explorations beyond Earth. The Chandrayaan-3 is focussing on a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar orbit.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft would take about a month and the landing is expected by August 23. Post-landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.

Chandrayaan-3 mission a matter of pride for India

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's success is a matter of pride for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the nation as well. This mission reflects the hard work and dedication of the brilliant minds who have been constantly working on the development of indigenous technologies in India's space sector.

The mission which was much long-awaited, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter, says PM Modi

On this huge achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a two-day France visit, spoke about India's big win and spoke about the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"