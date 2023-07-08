Video Of The Day: Thief Sprints Away With Bengal Ballot Box On Bleak Day For Democracy

The Bengal panchayat polls being held on Saturday have witnessed unprecedented scenes. While rampant violence had been witnessed in the lead-up and during campaigning, it pales in comparison to what happened on polling day, with one particular video standing out within the kaleidoscope of chaos.

Man runs away with stolen Ballot box in Coochbehar

Amid scenes of utter chaos and what amounts to a murder of democracy, a visual that has spread like wildfire online is that of a youngster running full tilt with a ballot box in hand. The visual is from Coochbehar’s Mathabhanga and has gone viral, with netizens in utter disbelief.

One netizen responded to it saying 'This is used to happen when evm was not there. This is used to happen when SM was not there. This is used to happen when 24*7 media was not there. But in Bengal it is still happening.'

A focus was on the perpetual EVM vs Ballot boxes debate. A user wrote, 'This is how democracy would run once ballot boxes are restored', while another echoed, 'That’s why opposition wants paper ballots.'

No. This is marathon of Demo-crazy 😁 — Sathya 🇮🇳 (@sathyamarakini) July 8, 2023

Better stop the voting, and declare elections null and void. Central forces are absent in many booths. How do you expect people to come and vote? The Centre needs to take some responsibility here. #BengalBleeds — Debajyoti Chakraborty✨ (@sanatanidev39) July 8, 2023

Death of democracy. — Moutusi Guha🇮🇳 (@guhamoutusi_5) July 8, 2023

So bizarre was the visual that many netizens seemed to be lost for words, replying only with emoji, or with witticisms about how the ballot box thief has an Olympian's sprint. Many of the responses were of a political nature, bemoaning the state of affairs.

In some centres, ballot boxes have been found filled before voting even began. In others, polling agents have been chased away and the booth captured. In some centres, ballot boxes have been removed and then emptied. A total of 13 deaths have been reported just on the day of polling, following 17 deaths during campaigning.

The Bengal Panchayat polls are three-tiered, with there being 63,229 gram panchayat seats and 9,730 panchayat samiti seats in 22 districts, while 928 zilla parishad seats in 20 districts as Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council at the top. Results are scheduled to be declared on July 11.