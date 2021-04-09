Video Of 'wheelchair-bound' Don MLA Mukhtar Ansari Walking Out Of Ambulance Emerges

In a video clip that was accessed by Republic TV, mafia don MLA Mukhtar Ansari is seen walking down from the rear of an ambulance after the back door of the vehicle is opened by the police at Banda jail where he has now been moved. When the UP police had sought Ansari's custody from the Punjab government, his wife had made an appeal to the apex court stating that "Ansari's health condition isn't well and he cannot travel." However, his condition appears to have improved to an extent that he doesn't strictly require his wheelchair at all times.

'Wheelchair was not kept in the ambulance Ansari was traveling in'

The video clearly shows Ansari walking out from the ambulance quite sturdily while the driver of the vehicle told Republic "There was no wheelchair in the ambulance." The wheelchair that Ansari used in Punjab, before his departure to Banda Mandal prison in UP, was purportedly kept in some other government vehicle that accompanied the ambulance on the way.

'Ansari walked to his barrack no 16 in Banda Mandal jail in UP'

Moreover, sources in the UP jail said that Ansari walked to his barrack no 16, and did not need a wheelchair. I must be noted here that Ansari's wife had earlier urged the Supreme Court to consider his safety, as he is unwell and unfit to travel. The Punjab police also had said that it will be difficult to move Ansari as he is in a wheelchair. However, the video that surfaced on Friday has painted a different picture.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy will on Friday hear the plea of Afshan Ansari where she expressed apprehension about a possible threat to Mukhtar Ansari's life in UP. There are at least 38 criminal cases lodged against the five-time Mau MLA, while the UP police have gained access to the Ansari after two long years. These include a case filed by the CEO of Homeland Group who had alleged that he received a phone call from a person who had introduced himself as "some Ansari from UP" and had demanded Rs 10 crore. Ansari has been booked under various sections of IPC including Section 386 for extortion, Section 506 for criminal intimidation among others.