Video Shows Punjab Cop Slap Woman Farmer, BJP Slams Bhagwant Mann Govt

A video showing a Punjab cop slapping a woman farmer has caused outrage on social media. BJP has taken on the AAP for 'unruly behaviour' by Punjab police.

Abheet Sajwan

Image: Brutality by Punjab cops on protesting farmers (PartapPartap_Sbajwa Twitter)


A video of a policeman slapping a woman protestor during the farmers' stir in Punjab on Thursday has attracted a lot of attention on social media. The incident happened as farmers were protesting near Barnala in southern Punjab against land acquisition for the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a border roads connectivity project. The video showed a policeman slapping a woman protestor on her face. Kisan unions across Punjab have condemned the incident and the Punjab police has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Farmers across Punjab, primarily led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been protesting, blocking roads and railway tracks against what they say is inadequate compensation for land acquired for the Bharatmala project. On Thursday, some farmers squatted on a railway track and blocked all rail traffic at the Devidaspura village.

#BREAKING | Police crackdown on farmers' protest against Punjab government; Punjab policeman seen slapping woman in the video.#PunjabPolice #Farmers #Punjab #PunjabGovernment https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/lqyymsDaBE

BJP takes on Mann govt over slapping incident  

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government over the slapping incident. Pratap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, asked if this was the change that they had promised the people of Punjab.   

Bajwa tweeted, "Is this the kind of Badlav the AAP Punjab govt guaranteed to the people of Punjab? Police cruelty under the AAP regime has crossed all limits. The farmers of Cheema Khudi village of Gurdaspur district were peacefully opposing the land acquisition for the Katra Express highway. Police used excessive force on the protesting farmers. Women protestors were brutalised by male police personnel."

Is this the kind of Badlav the @AAPPunjab govt guaranteed to the people of Punjab?
Police cruelty under the AAP regime has crossed all limits.
The farmers of Cheema Khudi village of Gurdaspur district were peacefully opposing the land acquisition for the Katra Express highway.… pic.twitter.com/cnhCOZDaPv

"The unruly behaviour of the police cannot be tolerated at any cost. AAP Punjab government must intervene and redress the woes of protesting farmers on a priority basis."

