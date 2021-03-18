Video Shows Sachin Vaze Drove Mansukh Hiren In SUV To Crime Branch On February 26

In another sensational development in the scandalous Vazegate, a video of now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze has come to the fore, in which he is seen driving Mansukh Hiren to the crime branch. The video dated February 26, shows footage of outside the crime branch, in which Vaze and Mansukh Hiren can be seen arriving at the unit in his Land Cruiser Prado - the vehicle which has been seized by the NIA. As per sources, the NIA had seized the Land Cruiser Prado from Sachin Vaze's Thane residence on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, the NIA had recovered a Mercedes from Vaze's residence. While it is yet unclear whether the vehicle belongs to the former Mumbai Police cop, sources have informed that the number plates of the car might have been changed. Prior to the recovery today, the NIA had seized a black Mercedes from Vaze's Thane residence. The central agency had recovered cash amounting of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine from the black Mercedez car that it says Sachin Vaze was using. Sources have said that the NIA is on the lookout for two more cars that were allegedly in the former cop's possession.

Sachin Vaze was arrested on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Vaze's legal team has sought permission to meet the arrested police officer in private and has filed a plea before a special NIA court seeking the same. The special NIA court in Mumbai will hear the matter on Thursday. Pertinently, Vaze has been remanded to NIA custody till March 25 for his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare and the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren.

Antilla bomb scare, death of Mansukh Hiren & Sachin Vaze

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police spotted a green Scorpio parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, loaded with explosive gelatin sticks and a threatening letter. While CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM the night before, a terror group 'Jaish Ul-Hind' has reportedly used a Telegram channel used to claim responsibility for the acts. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder.

Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020 and that Vaze had forced Hiran to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner, presenting Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha. Vaze was transferred, suspended, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail.