Video Shows Sachin Vaze Outside Thane Hospital During Mansukh Hiren's Postmortem

As NIA takes over the Mansukh Hiren's death probe, Republic TV on Saturday, has accessed a video from March 5, when then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was spotted outside the Thane hospital where Hiren's body was undergoing post-mortem. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has taken over both Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren's death probe. Currently, Vaze is in NIA custody till March 25, in connection to the Antilla bomb scare case and is being probed for his links to Hiren - the owner of the explosives-laden Scorpio found outside the Ambani residence on February 25.

NIA recreates crime scene with Vaze

Earlier on Friday night, the NIA and Forensic team took suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze on Friday night to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene. Visuals from the site showed Vaze was made to walk to the site where the car was found, as spotted in the CCTV footage on that night. Moreover, Vaze was also made to wear an over-sized Kurta, a mask and a handkerchief over his head to recreate the 'PPE-wearing' man spotted approaching the car on February 25.

NIA seizes several luxury cars

Earlier in the week, the NIA had seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office. Later on Thursday, NIA seized several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado. Moreover, a CCTV video from February 26, one day after the explosives-laden Scorpio was found, shows Vaze accompanying Mansukh Hiren - the owner of the aforementioned Scorpio to the Mumbai Crime Branch office, for questioning. NIA has now claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. Vaze was arrested by NIA on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car, with Hiren's wife alleging that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020 and ex-CM Fadnavis producing call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Amid this probe, both Mumbai API Sachin Vaze and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh were transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government.