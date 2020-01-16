The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video: Tigers Engage In Territorial Fight, The Roar Says It All

General News

Video of tigers in Madhya Pradesh attacking each other in a struggle to pin one down as they sought to be the conquering hero of the territory emerged online

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a hostile encounter between the two ferocious tigers, that soon turned to a massive provincial cutthroat battle in footage that emerged online rendering the sightseers bewildered.  The clip has been shared by the Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan where the ferocious predators can be seen attacking each other in a struggle to pin one down as each sought to be the conquering hero of the territory. Meanwhile, the tourist from the safari van can be seen capturing the entire incident both wary and astonished. 

The Tigers have reportedly been identified as T-67 and M-3 and are often witnessed strolling in the Kisli and Sarhi zones of the reserve. On Thursday, one such encounter led to a big catfight for territorial dominance as the tourists watched exhilarated from a few miles away. 

Read  NGT Says Protection Of Wildlife Cannot Be Ignored, Asks Tiger Authority To Modify Action Plan

Read  Australia Govt Announces $34m For Fire-hit Wildlife

Netizens in awe

The clip that was shared on Twitter sparked many responses on the discussion threat as viewers criticized the background noise made by the onlookers that caused a disturbance in this rare Tiger fight videos. Some pointed out that the forest guide must calm the tourists in such given mesmerizing situation. 

In a similar incident in October last year, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a clip online featuring tiger T57 and T58 of Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park locked in a brutal and violent fight. The tigers were reportedly fighting over a tigress T-39, Noor.  

The video portrayed the fierce encounter than began between the two tigers as one sneaked up from behind catching the tigress red-handed in a one-minute long clip which was uploaded on Twitter. Tigress Noor was seen fleeing the area as the two tigers fought a ferocious battle. The video had over 24000 views on Twitter as viewers asked which of the two tigers emerged victoriously. 

Read Periyar National Park Is A Must Visit For Wildlife Enthusiasts, Here's Why!

Read Tennessee Wildlife Officials Remove Bear From Campus Stadium

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES