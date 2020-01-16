Video: Tigers Engage In Territorial Fight, The Roar Says It All

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a hostile encounter between the two ferocious tigers, that soon turned to a massive provincial cutthroat battle in footage that emerged online rendering the sightseers bewildered. The clip has been shared by the Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan where the ferocious predators can be seen attacking each other in a struggle to pin one down as each sought to be the conquering hero of the territory. Meanwhile, the tourist from the safari van can be seen capturing the entire incident both wary and astonished.

The Tigers have reportedly been identified as T-67 and M-3 and are often witnessed strolling in the Kisli and Sarhi zones of the reserve. On Thursday, one such encounter led to a big catfight for territorial dominance as the tourists watched exhilarated from a few miles away.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. The powerful Roar and it's echo from Indian #forests. Forwarded via Whatsapp by friend. pic.twitter.com/YazNX2DLbS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 14, 2020

Netizens in awe

The clip that was shared on Twitter sparked many responses on the discussion threat as viewers criticized the background noise made by the onlookers that caused a disturbance in this rare Tiger fight videos. Some pointed out that the forest guide must calm the tourists in such given mesmerizing situation.

Tigers disturbed the interesting ongoing political debate in Bengali 😂 — NoOne (@shibasis5) January 14, 2020

The tigers are so exciting to watch



But I've never been able to figure out why people just can't stop chattering mindlessly even when they see a once-in-a-lifetime scene in front of them. — Tholaha (@Tholaha1) January 14, 2020

Problem with Indian tourists is that they don't keep their mouth shut in the forest area. — Shailesh Shanbhag​ 🇮🇳 (@sillythots) January 14, 2020

That roar says it all. #Tigers of India 🇮🇳 — Pranoti🇮🇳 (@pranotilotlikar) January 14, 2020

In a similar incident in October last year, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a clip online featuring tiger T57 and T58 of Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park locked in a brutal and violent fight. The tigers were reportedly fighting over a tigress T-39, Noor.

The video portrayed the fierce encounter than began between the two tigers as one sneaked up from behind catching the tigress red-handed in a one-minute long clip which was uploaded on Twitter. Tigress Noor was seen fleeing the area as the two tigers fought a ferocious battle. The video had over 24000 views on Twitter as viewers asked which of the two tigers emerged victoriously.

