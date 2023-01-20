Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot Gets Interim Bail In ICICI Loan Fraud Case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to the Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case. Notably, this comes after a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan, on January 9, granted bail to co-accused Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ICICI bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar, following which Dhoot approached the HC seeking bail.

The same bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan, while hearing Dhoot's plea for interim relief, on January 13, closed the matter for orders. Accordingly, on Friday, the Bombay HC granted interim bail to the Videocon Group chairman.

ICICI-Videocon case | Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot



He was arrested by CBI on 26th Dec 2022 pic.twitter.com/xqfwdHsEEF — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Bombay HC grants interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot

Earlier this week, Dhoot who was arrested by the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, moved to Bombay HC seeking to quash the CBI FIR and sought to be released on bail by way of an interim order.

In his plea, Dhoot termed his arrest by CBI as "arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary". Dhoot's advocate Sandeep Laddha had argued that Dhoot's arrest was unwarranted as he had co-operated in the probe.

Notably, the HC granted bail to the Kochhars earlier in January, noting that their arrest was not made in conformity with the provisions of the law. The court had come down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind.

As per the CBI, the loan fraud case deals with private sector lender ICICI Bank sanctioning credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

(With inputs from PTI)