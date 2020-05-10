Videos Of Shocking Condition Of Meerut Hospital Emerges, UP Govt Sends Investigative Teams

Audios and videos claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut hospital went viral on Sunday. Allegations were made that Covid wards are in pathetic condition in the hospital. Soon after, a shocking incident at a Meerut hospital was reported wherein a man who was admitted to the hospital two days ago was found dead on Sunday morning. The man's family members alleged that when they inquired about him, the doctors said that he is dead but did not specify the reason for his death. Meerut Police has said that the investigating team has been deployed. They said that those found guilty will be punished.

Taking cognizance, Principal doctor RC Gupta said that audio has been taken seriously. He assured that no negligence will be tolerated in the COVID ward. MLA Somendra Tomar also informed about the incident to the state's Health Minister Suresh Khanna. He said that a special team has been sent immediately from Lucknow for investigation.