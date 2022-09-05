Vigilance Bureau Unearths Rs 4.24-cr Scam In Cooperative Society In Punjab; Seven Booked

Nawanshahr, Sep 5 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has unearthed a scam in the multi-purpose cooperative society in village Kajla here.

A case has been registered against seven persons for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.24 crore of the society.

An official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said during investigation, it was revealed that society secretary Prem Singh, secretary (under suspension) Bhupinder Singh, former president Jaswinder Singh, vice president Harvel Singh, and former members Harjit Singh, Balkar Singh and Ram Pal allegedly committed the fraud.

The spokesperson said there are 1,220 account members of the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society and it has two tractors, besides agricultural machinery for cultivation of land.

Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to the members.

During checking of the records for the period from 2012-13 to 2017-18, a sum of Rs 4,24,02,561 was found to be embezzled.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.