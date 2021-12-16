Vijay Diwas 2021: A Look At Celebrations All Across The Country

Quick links:
To commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Machhal, Kamkari, and T Suntwari villages.
Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial and paid tribute to the jawans who lost their lives in the 1971 War.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled an India Post special day cover and a commemorative stamp marking the golden jubilee of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Tri-Services contingent from Indian Armed Forces participated in Victory Day Parade at Bangladesh as part of Victory Day celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th Vijay Diwas.
On the occasion of Victory day of the 1971 war, Wg Cdr Asha Jyothirmai of IAF carried out a joint skydiving demonstration along with skydivers of Bangladesh Air Force at Dhaka today.