Last Updated:

Vijay Diwas 2021: A Look At Celebrations All Across The Country

Commemorating 50 years of the nations' glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war & the liberation of Bangladesh, people pay tribute to the country's zeal.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Vijay Diwas
1/7
Republic World

To commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Machhal, Kamkari, and T Suntwari villages.

Vijay Diwas
2/7
PRO Defence, Kashmir

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial and paid tribute to the jawans who lost their lives in the 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas
3/7
Indian Navy

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled an India Post special day cover and a commemorative stamp marking the golden jubilee of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Vijay Diwas
4/7
ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (Twitter)

Tri-Services contingent from Indian Armed Forces participated in Victory Day Parade at Bangladesh as part of Victory Day celebrations.

Vijay Diwas
5/7
@narendramodi (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas
6/7
Indian Air Force

On the occasion of Victory day of the 1971 war, Wg Cdr Asha Jyothirmai of IAF carried out a joint skydiving demonstration along with skydivers of Bangladesh Air Force at Dhaka today.

Vijay Diwas
7/7
ANI

Indian Army organised 'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata to mark the culmination of celebrations of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.

Tags: Vijay Diwas, Kolkata, Bangladesh
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In pics: All about Rs 9,082 cr Saryu Nahar National Project to be inaugurated by PM Modi

In pics: All about Rs 9,082 cr Saryu Nahar National Project to be inaugurated by PM Modi
From Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration to Ganga aarti; PM Modi's visit IN PICTURES

From Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration to Ganga aarti; PM Modi's visit IN PICTURES