Vijay Diwas 2021: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Lights Victory Flames At War Memorial

Paying tribute on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the homage and reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

December 16 which is also known as Vijay Diwas is observed every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war and this year it is being celebrated as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' which marks the 50 years of India's victory. Apart from PM Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the National War Memorial and issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas.

As a part of the Swarna Vijay Varsh celebrations, PM Modi also merged the four victory flames with the Eternal Flame at the War Memorial on Thursday. The celebrations marking the 50 years of India's victory and the formation of Bangladesh began last year when PM Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame along with the four victory flames which transversed a long journey across different directions including Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rann of Kutch, Agartala, and others.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year by lighting the four victory flames at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The flames further commenced their journey from the Eternal Flame to four cardinal directions across the country. During this while, they visited the native places of war heroes, battlefields, and finally arrived at the war memorial.

Image: Republic World