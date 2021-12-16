Vijay Diwas: 'Commanded Battalion With Amputated Leg', Major Gen Cardozo Recalls 1971 War

While the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan during the Indo-Pak 1971 war, Major General Ian Cardozo recalled the major military confrontation that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The day also known as Vijay Diwas is celebrated with great pride and zeal across the country. Major Gen Cardozo, who was the commander of the battalion, 4/5 Gorkha Rifles fought bravely against the Pakistani side during the military war.

In a special conversation with Republic TV, Major Gen Ian Cardozo said, "My battalion fought for nine days and nine nights with limited ammunition, limited food, and no water. We fought with an enemy which was 20 times our size and thus forced them to surrender. I was attending a course at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington when the unfortunate incident took place and the course was prematurity shut down because of the war and we were told to join our units. I was lucky to be in time to catch the last wave of helicopters taking the battalion to Sylhet."

Further speaking on weakening the Pakistani side with great strength, Cardozo noted that his battalion was the first battalion of the Indian Army to carry on the mission.

"When we landed in Sylhet in the heliborne operation, we had a strength of 384 soldiers but while surrendering, we were 352. Their strength was three brigadiers, two Colonels, 173 officers, 290 JCS, 98,000 troops who surrendered to us" he added.

The veteran general also recalled the unfortunate incident when he lost his leg during the war. He said, "Anyone else would have done what I did. I knew my leg could not be saved so I decided to severe it. Later, when the Pakistani side came to hear about this, they informed about a hospital and the amputation was carried out.

Vijay Diwas

The day also known as Vijay Diwas recalls the exemplary bravery and valour of the soldiers during the Indo-Pak 1971 war. It is celebrated across the nation as a salute to India's victory over Pakistan during which thousands of Indian soldiers laid down their lives and many were wounded.

Every year, Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 in India to remember and honour the heroism of the nation's soldiers. Vijay Diwas also marks the partition of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Even after 50 years, the nation celebrates the historical win with pride and passion in Vijay Diwas 2021.

Indian troops had made significant sacrifices during the 1971 battle. Over 9800 Indian soldiers were injured, and over 3,900 Indian soldiers had lost their lives on the battlefield. Thus, this day depicts India's bravest soldiers' valour, unshakable courage, commitment and sacrifice.

Image: Republic World/Twitter/@IAF_MCC