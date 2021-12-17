Last Updated:

Vijay Diwas: Glimpse Of BSF's 50th Yr Celebrations To Mark Victory Against Pak In 1971 War

Border Security Force celebrated Vijay Diwas and 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh at a commemorative event held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

Ajeet Kumar
Minter of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar
Minter of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, while taking a glimpse of photos that were taken during the 1971 war.

Dr S Jaishankar and Meenakashi Lekhi
Minter of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi during the Vijay Diwas event in New Delhi.

Vijay Diwas event
Dignitaries from BSF and MEA commemorating Vijay Diwas and 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh at an event held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

A group of female dancers
A group of female dancers while performing a folk dance during a commemorative event held in New Delhi.

A group of female dancers performing a folk dance
A group of female dancers performing a folk dance during a commemorative event held in New Delhi.

A group of dancers while performing a cultural dan
A group of dancers while performing a cultural dance during a commemorative event held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Minter of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar
Minter of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar while addressing the Vijay Diwas and 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh event in New Delhi.

Cultural troupes from Bangladesh and India
Cultural troupes from Bangladesh and India demonstrated evoking memories of the Liberation War.

