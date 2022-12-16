Vijay Diwas: How India Defeated Pakistan In The Two-front War And Liberated Bangladesh

India is in the 51st year of its victory over Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh in the 1971 war in which 3843 Indian soldiers were martyred and 9851 got injured. India had to dive into the crisis between East and West Pakistan, fighting the war on both fronts successfully, which resulted in the creation of a new nation - Bangladesh after Pakistan's historic surrender to India resulting in over ninety thousand Pakistani soldiers made prisoners.

On the Eastern front, the Indian Army defeated four divisions and 30,000 para-military forces of the Pak Army in thirteen days of the war. About 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were made prisoners. Moreover in the west, Indian forces captured a large area of Pakistani territory. On December 16 at 4.30 pm, Lt Gen Niazi surrendered to Lt Gen Aurora with 93,000 regular and para-military men. War on the Eastern front ended in a complete victory for India.

Role of the Indian Navy

The Indian Naval offensive started on December 4, when aircraft and ships of the Eastern Fleet aboard INS Vikrant struck military targets in East Pakistan. At the Chittagong harbour, Cox's Bazar airfield and six Pakistani ships were destroyed. The Pakistan submarine Ghazi was sunk off the coast of Visakhapatnam. By sealing all the escape routes to Pakistan, INS Vikrant forced many Pakistanis to surrender.

A Naval Task Force attacked Karachi harbour on December 4-5 and destroyed 3 ships. Another attack on the Karachi harbour was carried out on December 8 and then as a diversionary tactic, a Pakistani merchant ship was captured at the Makran Coast. By these daring acts, the Indian Navy bottled up the Pak warships in harbours. However Indian Navy also lost the anti-submarine frigate Khukri in the Arabian sea during the war.

IAF Ops

The Indian Air force conducted 4,000 sorties in the west and 1,978 sorties in the east and apart from providing crucial support for the ground forces on both fronts, also disrupted the Pak communication system, and destroyed their fuel and ammunition reserves. IAF struck down three Pakistani Sabres on November 22, in which Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon distinguished himself in an air battle against Pak Sabres on December 14.

About 600 Indian officers who served during the 14-day war were decorated with gallantry awards.

IMAGE: @AmrullahSaleh2-TWITTER