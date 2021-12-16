Vijay Diwas: Manoj Sinha Gives Stern Warning To Pak; 'won’t Back Off From Repeating 1971'

Reminding Pakistan of its thrashing defeat and public surrender to India on December 16, 1971, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a stern warning to the neighbouring country, proclaiming that Indian armed forces will not back off from repeating the 1971 war if challenged. While paying tribute to 1971 war heroes at Balidan Stamb in Jammu, Sinha said India is not a supporter of the war, nor does she follow the policy of expansionism, but when her integrity is challenged, a befitting reply is given. As India marks 50 years of the resounding victory of the 1971 war against Pakistan, LG Manoj Sinha said our forces won’t back off from repeating 1971 if provoked by the neighbouring country.

"We are not supporters of war, nor do we follow the policy of expansionism. But when our integrity is challenged, a befitting reply was given by our forces. If needed, our forces won’t back off from repeating 1971," the Lt Governor said on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas.

Calling out Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and fighting a proxy war against India, Manoj Sinha said the country will never succeed in its nefarious designs against India.

"Our neighbour is running a factory of terrorism. A country that has terrorism in its policy is a threat to humanity. Despite defeat in various wars, the country has not mended its ways. It is trying to destabilise this soil with proxy war but we won’t let it succeed. We will give them a befitting reply," the Lt Governor warned.

50 years of Indo-Pak war 1971

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the glorious 1971 war that ended in Pakistan's surrender and led to the formation of Bangladesh. Every year, Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 to remember and honour the heroism of the nation's soldiers. This day is a representation of the strength of revolution as well as democracy, and further showcases India-Bangladesh's friendship and solidarity.

Indian troops had made significant sacrifices during the 1971 battle. Over 9800 Indian soldiers were injured, and over 3,900 Indian soldiers had lost their lives on the battlefield. Thus, this day depicts India's bravest soldiers' valour, unshakable courage, commitment and sacrifice.

Image: PTI/AP