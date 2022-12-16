Vijay Diwas: MoS IT Chandrasekhar Pays Homage To 1971 Martyrs At National War Memorial

As India celebrates the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday visited the National War Memorial on the occasion to pay homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Union Minister tweeted:

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others paid homage to the armed forces personnel for the exceptional valour ensuring the country's victory in that war.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces said that the stories of the unparallel courage and sacrifices made by our armed forces that battled the 1971 war for the nations continue to inspire every Indian.

Vijay Diwas 1971

India is in the 51st year of its victory over Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh in the 1971 war in which 3843 Indian soldiers were martyred and 9851 got injured. India had to dive into the crisis between East and West Pakistan, fighting the war on both fronts successfully, which resulted in the creation of a new nation - Bangladesh after Pakistan's historic surrender to India resulting in over ninety thousand Pakistani soldiers made prisoners.

On the Eastern front, the Indian Army defeated four divisions and 30,000 para-military forces of the Pak Army in thirteen days of the war. About 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were made prisoners. Moreover in the west, Indian forces captured a large area of Pakistani territory. On December 16 at 4.30 pm, Lt Gen Niazi surrendered to Lt Gen Aurora with 93,000 regular and para-military men. War on the Eastern front ended in a complete victory for India.