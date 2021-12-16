Vijay Diwas: President Kovind Attends Bangladesh's Victory Day Parade As Guest Of Honour

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday morning arrived at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka in a bid to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Vijay Diwas. President Kovind attended the national event as the Guest of Honour after Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviews the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka, as the national program of #VictoryDay begins. President Ram Nath Kovind is attending the program as the Guest of Honour. #BijoyDibosh



President Kovind's Bangladesh visit

President Kovind, who arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971, held delegation-level talks with him which were followed by a banquet. During his meeting with Hamid, President Kovind "reiterated that Bangladesh has a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy" and said that India’s development partnership with Bangladesh is one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging ones, according to a statement issued by the Indian President’s office.

President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina as well. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that Kovind and Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the two leaders recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

