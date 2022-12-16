Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, PM Modi, Def Min Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes To Armed Forces

As the nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas' on Friday, December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others paid their homage to the armed forces personnel for the exceptional valour ensuring country's victory in that war.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces said that the stories of the unparallel courage and sacrifices made by our armed forces that battled the 1971 war for the nations continue to inspire every Indian.

Paying his homage to the brave armed forces personnel who fought the 1971 war, PM Modi said, "Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."

Notably, President Murmu, PM Modi, Defence Rajnath Singh and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud attended the Vijay Diwas exhibition on December 15.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath at National War Memorial

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the armed forces by laying a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi. Taking to his Twitter, Singh said, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces."

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Tributes pour in for armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Union Home Minister Shah said, "On this day in the year 1971, the Indian Army, by protecting human values with its amazing valour and bravery, inscribed another heroic saga in the pages of history. I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the army and wish the countrymen a 'Vijay Day'."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid their tributes to the armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas.

BJP chief Nadda said, "I bow down to all the immortal soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the honour of Mother India and wish all the countrymen a very happy Vijay Diwas. This bravery written in golden letters will continue to make every Indian proud."

Meanwhile, after paying his tribute on the Vijay Diwas, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita said, "On Vijay Diwas, I convey the deepest gratitude to fallen Bravehearts & veterans of Mukti Yodhas & Indian Army whose sacrifice &valour resulted in fulfilling dreams & aspirations of millions of people by creating a new nation & ensured an epic military victory."

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh and ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh also paid their tribute to troops by laying wreaths at Balidan Stambh in Jammu on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.