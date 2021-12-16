Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh Issues Commemorative Stamp To Mark 50yrs Of Victory Against Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a commemorative stamp at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas. He praised the armed services' bravery and sacrifice during the 1971 conflict, describing it as a "golden chapter in India's military history". Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates the 50th anniversary of India's triumph over Bangladesh in the 1971 war.

The Defence Minister tweeted, "On the occasion of `Swarnim Vijay Diwas` we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India`s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements."

Defence Minister issues commemorative stamp

"This day, that year!" Rajnath Singh captioned a photo of "Instrument of Surrender". The Defence Minister also released photos from the battle triumph in 1971. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial last year on December 16. He also kindled four fires, each of which would travel in separate directions.

Since then, the four flames have travelled across the country, stopping in Siachen, Kanyakumari, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, the Rann of Kutch, and Agartala. The flames were carried to important battlegrounds as well as the homes of gallantry medal winners and military veterans from the 1971 war. These four flames were joined by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial today during the Homage Ceremony.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues a commemorative stamp on the occasion of 50th #VijayDiwas at the National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/mkhxwLNKYA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister lighted the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial on Thursday, December 16, as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied him. A wreath was also laid at the war memorial by the Prime Minister.

With Inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI