Vijay Mallya On The Run From India, Spotted Outside London’s Most Exclusive Club

A couple of days after the Indian government assured that economic fugitive Vijay Mallya will be brought back to India, he was spotted in London outside a club. As is evident from the pictures brought to you by Republic Media Network, the Kingfisher owner was spotted stepping out of a swanky Rolls Royce, which had a personalised number plate on it. Dressed in a casual ensemble, he was then seen standing outside an exclusive club in London, which goes by the name Annabel's. Mallya is out on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017, and is presently living in the United Kingdom.

India has been pressing the UK to extradite Vijay Mallya after he lost his appeals in the British Supreme Court, but UK maintains that a "legal process" is on in Vijay Mallya's matter.

PMLA court allows banks to sell off Mallya's properties

The pictures surfaced days after a special PMLA court in Mumbai allowed the restoration of properties worth Rs 5,646.54 crore to banks. A consortium of 11 banks that gave Mallya loans - SBI has the highest exposure of Rs 1,600 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank (Rs 800 crore), IDBI Bank (Rs 800 crore), Bank of India (Rs 650 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 550 crore), Central Bank of India (Rs 410 crore), had estimated a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to Mallya's bad loans and sought restoration of his properties seized by the ED.

After the restoration order, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the fugitive economic offender will be brought back to India.

Charges against Vijay Mallya

The 64-year-old liquor baron and former MP of the Rajya Sabha is currently in London and facing charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the Rs 9000 crores borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. Mallya, who reached the UK in 2016 was initially arrested in April 2017 but was granted bail. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate. Mallya has often claimed that he was willing to pay his loans back whether he 'was in London, or in an Indian jail', alleging that he has offered the same to the government. While the UK High Court has ordered his extradition and barred him from approaching the UK Supreme Court to challenge it, Mallya has allegedly sought asylum.