Vijay Mallya's 'extradition Has Been Decided', 'best Assurance' From UK Says Foreign Secy

Maintaining that India has made its best case for the extradition of Vijay Mallya, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who was in London said that UK authorities have given the best assurance for the same on Saturday. According to the foreign secretary, UK authorities have assured Mallya's extradition to face charges of fraud and money laundering related to unpaid loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had reached London for his two-day visit on Friday (July 23).

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar also added that extradition has been decided and only legal procedures are left to process.

"In the High Commission, the assessment is that the extradition has been decided, the only thing is this remaining legal process which they are duty bound to do because it is a judicial process," she added.

While answering the question of the delayed extradition of Mallya, foreign secretary Shringla revealed that the process has been initiated which is believed to be undergoing a "confidential" asylum application process after all legal appeals were exhausted last year.

UK-India future dialogues

Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his two-day visit met with his UK counterpart and other officials to review bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap. Meanwhile, officials from both sides also decided to hold UK-India Consular Dialogue in September, when a whole range of consular issues including easier student visa processes are to be discussed. This will also be the first Consular Dialogue between the UK and India, as informed by Shringla.

Moreover, Shringla reminded the UK counterparts criminals like Jayesh Patel also need to be deported to India as soon as possible.

"I reminded them about a quick decision on the extradition of economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. I also pointed out that criminals like Jayesh Patel were in custody and he needs to be deported to India as soon as possible. He is here on fake identity documents, there is need for him to face justice back in India," he mentioned.

The foreign secretary also received an update on the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP), which had been signed between UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in May. MMP would lead the greater two-way exchange of students and professionals, concluded Shringla.