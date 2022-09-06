Vijay Nair Raided By ED; Here's All You Need To Know About The Delhi Liquor Scam Accused

In a key development on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of entrepreneur Vijay Nair in Mumbai in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, he is one of the 15 accused in the case. While he is not directly associated with AAP, he reportedly served as a volunteer in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. As per the CBI FIR, he was actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for 2021-22.

The FIR stated, "Source further revealed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru, MD, M/s lndospirit for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey has once collected huge cash amount of about Rs.2-4 crores from Shri Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair". All the accused persons were booked under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After the CBI conducted its raids in this case on August 19, speculation was rife that Vijay Nair fled abroad. However, he clarified, "I will fully cooperate as soon as I hear from the CBI." "I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away," he added. At present, searches are being carried out at more than 30 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru with a focus on liquor companies that received licenses from the AAP government.

#BREAKING | Fresh ED raids underway in Mumbai in connection with Delhi LiquorGate; searches on at Vijay Nair’s premiseshttps://t.co/6On7wYIgJI pic.twitter.com/VTiAWQj5ro — Republic (@republic) September 6, 2022

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to providing post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.