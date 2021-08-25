Vijayan's 'illogical Strategy' Costing Nation Dearly: Centre On Kerala's COVID Surge

Considering the COVID-19 situation of Kerala, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Wednesday, 25 August, slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for having failed to protect the lives of people. Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike in the country on Tuesday with 24,296 COVID-19 positive cases and 173 fatalities. Highlighting the Kerala government's failure in controlling COVID-19 spread, Muraleedharan alleged Vijayan's "illogical strategy and motivated media propaganda" are costing the nation dearly.

In a tweet, Muraleedharan talked about the alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala and the Vijayan government has clearly failed to protect people's lives as the state alone registered 24,296 cases and 173 deaths on 24 August.

Alarming #COVID19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people's lives.



Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday@vijayanpinarayi's illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly to the nation.#VijayanfailsKerala https://t.co/ioDNVfMTYM — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) August 25, 2021

COVID situation in Kerala

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 37,593 new cases of COVID-19 with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 fresh coronavirus infections. According to the Union Health Ministry on 25 August, 648 new fatalities in the country pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758.

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 38.3 lakh COVID-19 cases with 19,584 deaths. The state has administered a total of 2,67,84,512 COVID vaccine doses across 1,653 vaccination sites.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Kerala

On Monday, 16 August, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to assess the state's COVID-19 situation. He arrived in Kerala to evaluate the state's medical facilities and administration.

A tweet from the office of Mandaviya read, "Minister @MansukhMandviya ji has reached Kerala wherein he was formally received at the Trivandrum domestic airport. He will now proceed to his various engagements to examine the State's efforts for the management of #COVID19."

Low-key Onam celebration

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant had instructed police officials to increase security arrangements during the 10-day Onam festival that began on 12 August. "In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," he said in a virtual meeting with state police officials. "Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations".

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)