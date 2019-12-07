Kerala CM Vijayan's Response To Opposition: Foreign Trips Useful For Youth And State

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave a befitting reply to the Congress-led Opposition's cryptic comments about his frequent foreign trips. Vijayan said that his foreign trips are hugely useful, especially for the youth. He also said that it would be best to ask the officials who accompanied him, on how hectic their trip was. Vijayan returned to the state capital on Thursday after an 11-day trip to Japan and South Korea.

Speaking to the media Vijayan said, "The first day in Japan, we were able to strike an investment of Rs 200 crore when Nita-Gelatin, a company that has been in Kerala for the past four decades announced they would invest afresh. The leading blood bag manufacturer here, Termo Penpol that has a partnership with Termo Corporation Japan is investing Rs 105 crore. There were hugely positive talks with Toshiba. Five mayors from Japan are soon arriving to see how best they could invest in Kerala. Two delegations are coming from South Korea to have a look into investing in seafood processing and in food processing sectors here."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Sounds Warning To West Indies As Kohli Ticks Them Off His Book

"A company that supplies auto component parts to Hyundai has expressed its desire to set up one unit at Palakkad. The Busan Port has agreed to train our port officers. The Japan International Cooperation Agency and Hyundai have both expressed their interest to participate in our proposed high-speed rail corridor. The governments in Japan, South Korea, besides companies from these two countries have also committed to taking part in the Kochi investment meet to be held in January," added Vijayan.

READ | SHOCKING: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Evades Questions On 5-year Old Raped In Darbhanga

Congress questions state government

On Friday, the Congress-led Opposition also criticised the state government for the extravagance, corruption and poor fiscal management that have left the state’s finances in shambles. The total public debt of Kerala stands at Rs 2.50 lakh crore. Incidentally, amidst the financial crisis in the state, the government has given a nod for hiring a helicopter on rent.

Earlier, slamming the government for its inefficiency, Justice Devan said that if the government is not implementing a court order, then there is no point in issuing further directives. The government's actions are inhuman. “If the government is caught in the traps of bureaucracy, I have nothing to say,” he said. The judge also directed the Secretary of Agriculture Department to appear in court for the next hearing in the matter.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Blames PM For Rise In Crime Against Women, Says 'Modi Believes In Violence'

READ | Parents Of Nirbhaya Petition President; Demand The Mercy Plea Of Convict To Be Rejected