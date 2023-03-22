Vijayawada Customs Bust Smuggling Racket, Seizes Gold Worth Rs 7.48 Crore

In a major crackdown, the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) officials at Vijayawada airport succeeded in busting a racket involving smuggling of gold in huge quantities.

In a series of actions taken by the officials, 12.97 Kgs of smuggled gold was seized, which was being transported by various vehicles. The seized value of seized gold worth around Rs 7.48 Crores in international market. Four persons involved in the smuggling were also arrested.

Action conducted at various locations

According to the official of the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), the team carried out a series of actions against the smuggling cartel coming to Andhra Pradesh. The Customs team acting on the secret inputs conducted operations involving interception of various suspected vehicles at multiple locations in the state.

The Customs officials intercepted carriers of smuggled gold who were travelling in different modes of public transport like buses, cars and trains at various places Vizag, Nellore, Vijayawada, Sullurupeta, and others. During the entire process, the Officers of Customs have seized 12.97 Kgs of gold having market value of Rs 7.48 Crores.

It is being informed that the gold seized predominantly included gold whose foreign markings were deliberately defaced to try and camouflage the smuggled nature of the gold. Further, apart from seizure of gold, 4 persons indulged in smuggling were also arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.