'All Borders Sealed, Vikas Dubey Will Not Be Allowed To Enter Bihar', Assures DGP

Gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur is on the run and there is a continuous manhunt by the UP police to nab him. There are speculations that Dubey may try to flee to Nepal via the Indo Nepal porous borders in UP, Uttarakhand, and Bihar.

Since the incident has taken place in UP, Dubey might try to take the escape route to Nepal via the porous border of Bihar. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has assured all possible help to the UP Govt to nab the culprit to ensure justice for the martyred jawans. The DGP said that the Indo Nepal border in Bihar has been sealed and adequate forces have been deployed.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said that " our policemen are alert on the Indo Nepal border. STF has also been sounded alert. We are keeping a tab on everything. The day Vikas Dubey tries to enter Bihar, he will realize what is Bihar police and what is STF. On the Indo-Nepal border, people keep visiting from one side to another and we are keeping a tab on all the possible link and contacts so that we get to know his movements. We are in touch with UP police and both the police cooperate with each other. Our team of 40 STF personnel are camping on UP Border under the leadership of a DSP. One team is liaoning with the UP police on the Gorakhpur border. We have activated all our systems. We have no sympathy for such criminals. Vikas dubey will have to pay the price if he enters Bihar ."

Expressing his angst over giving a caste colour and projecting Dubey as the Hero of the Brahmin community, The DGP of Bihar further added, "I saw a Facebook post that caste colour is being given for a professional gangster and he is being termed as Robinhood of Brahmins. Where will be the society go if all the caste starts portraying the criminals of their caste as their hero. It's a shame that it's being given a caste colour. Someday some criminals will unfurl the national flag on the Red fort. Hero worship of criminals should not be done else criminals will get patronage. The 8 policemen who were martyred are real Heros ".

As the manhunt of Gangster Vikas Dubey is on, but like many other dreaded gangsters Dubey it is expected that Dubey might have escaped to Nepal. Earlier Dawood Ibrahim, Yasin Bhatkal, Chota Shakeel, Ejaz Lakdawala and many other gangsters have taken refuge in Nepal. Indo Nepal borders in UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar have been sealed.

