Vikas Khanna Helps Deliver Ration To Man Who Taught Him 'Dibba Roti' Technique Years Ago

Michelin Star chef and author Vikas Khanna is known for his generous donations and acknowledging ‘true heritage’ of India. Despite residing in New York, Khanna has been magnanimously disturbing dry ration to those hit by coronavirus pandemic across India.

'True heritage'

Recently, the celebrity chef took to Twitter to urge people to locate a man from whom he learnt the technique of making ‘Dibba Roti’. Calling him ‘Masterchef Satyam’ he wrote that he learnt the dish by watching him on YouTube years ago. He added that it was the true heritage of the country which we must protect. The ace chef also used #gurudakhina, a Hindi word, which means to repay ones’ guru or teacher.

URGENT- Plz Share-Andhra Pradesh

ThankU @street_byte 4 introducing me 2 MasterChef Satyam💕

I learnt technique of Dibba Roti by watching him years ago

Plz help me reach out to him asap

This is the true heritage of our country and we have to protect these treasures. #GuruDakshinā pic.twitter.com/rlmZrfFolo — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 11, 2020

Netizens were quick to track the 72-year-old man and gave the details to Khanna who then posted an update asserting that he needed a trustworthy source to deliver the provisions to him. His kindheartedness also left a positive impression on netizens who showered the post with plaudits and positive comments for both Khanna and the 'Masterchef.'

Thank you all.

We have found MASTERCHEF Satyam,72 who taught me Dibba Roti technique (thru youtube)

Need trustworthy source to deliver ration to

Yeagi Ravithi Satyanarayana

Near Satya hospital Deavuni Thota

Palakollu, West Godavari District

Andhra Pradesh 534260

info@vkhanna.com pic.twitter.com/JVy9r1wZ9T — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 11, 2020

Wow.!! Need so much courage and strength to work in this age. Hatsoff to you Sir., True example of #NeverGiveUp attitude. 💯👏👏#NeverGiveUp #oldage #StayHomeStaySafe — Mitti Ke Rang (@mitikerang) May 11, 2020

Chef...Dibba roti should be eaten with Jaggery syrup...It's tastes awesome...Hope we can have a video with u r twist. — Chaitanya kotagiri (@Chaitanya_Pra_K) May 11, 2020

You seems to be a humble soul Vikasji!! Be the same always👍 — Lalitha Jyothsna (@LJyothsna) May 11, 2020

