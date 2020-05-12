Last Updated:

Vikas Khanna Helps Deliver Ration To Man Who Taught Him 'Dibba Roti' Technique Years Ago

Recently, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to urge people to locate a man from whom he learnt the technique of making ‘Dibba Roti’.

Vikas Khanna pays Guru Dakshina to man who taught him 'Dibba Roti' years ago

Michelin Star chef and author Vikas Khanna is known for his generous donations and acknowledging ‘true heritage’ of India. Despite residing in New York, Khanna has been magnanimously disturbing dry ration to those hit by coronavirus pandemic across India.

'True heritage'

Recently, the celebrity chef took to Twitter to urge people to locate a man from whom he learnt the technique of making ‘Dibba Roti’. Calling him ‘Masterchef Satyam’ he wrote that he learnt the dish by watching him on YouTube years ago. He added that it was the true heritage of the country which we must protect. The ace chef also used #gurudakhina, a Hindi word, which means to repay ones’ guru or teacher.

Netizens were quick to track the 72-year-old man and gave the details to Khanna who then posted an update asserting that he needed a trustworthy source to deliver the provisions to him. His kindheartedness also left a positive impression on netizens who showered the post with plaudits and positive comments for both Khanna and the 'Masterchef.' 

