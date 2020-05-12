Vikas Khanna Helps Deliver Ration To Man Who Taught Him 'Dibba Roti' Technique Years Ago

Quick links:
Michelin Star chef and author Vikas Khanna is known for his generous donations and acknowledging ‘true heritage’ of India. Despite residing in New York, Khanna has been magnanimously disturbing dry ration to those hit by coronavirus pandemic across India.
Recently, the celebrity chef took to Twitter to urge people to locate a man from whom he learnt the technique of making ‘Dibba Roti’. Calling him ‘Masterchef Satyam’ he wrote that he learnt the dish by watching him on YouTube years ago. He added that it was the true heritage of the country which we must protect. The ace chef also used #gurudakhina, a Hindi word, which means to repay ones’ guru or teacher.
URGENT- Plz Share-Andhra Pradesh— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 11, 2020
ThankU @street_byte 4 introducing me 2 MasterChef Satyam💕
I learnt technique of Dibba Roti by watching him years ago
Plz help me reach out to him asap
This is the true heritage of our country and we have to protect these treasures. #GuruDakshinā pic.twitter.com/rlmZrfFolo
Netizens were quick to track the 72-year-old man and gave the details to Khanna who then posted an update asserting that he needed a trustworthy source to deliver the provisions to him. His kindheartedness also left a positive impression on netizens who showered the post with plaudits and positive comments for both Khanna and the 'Masterchef.'
Thank you all.— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 11, 2020
We have found MASTERCHEF Satyam,72 who taught me Dibba Roti technique (thru youtube)
Need trustworthy source to deliver ration to
Yeagi Ravithi Satyanarayana
Near Satya hospital Deavuni Thota
Palakollu, West Godavari District
Andhra Pradesh 534260
info@vkhanna.com pic.twitter.com/JVy9r1wZ9T
Wow.!! Need so much courage and strength to work in this age. Hatsoff to you Sir., True example of #NeverGiveUp attitude. 💯👏👏#NeverGiveUp #oldage #StayHomeStaySafe— Mitti Ke Rang (@mitikerang) May 11, 2020
Chef...Dibba roti should be eaten with Jaggery syrup...It's tastes awesome...Hope we can have a video with u r twist.— Chaitanya kotagiri (@Chaitanya_Pra_K) May 11, 2020
You seems to be a humble soul Vikasji!! Be the same always👍— Lalitha Jyothsna (@LJyothsna) May 11, 2020
