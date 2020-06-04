Vikas Khanna Speaks About 'Feed India' Drive, Hails Mother As Source Of Motivation; Watch

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna is one of the heroes at the forefront in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic with his 'Feed India' drive to provide ration kits and food to the needy and distressed in the country. In a super-exclusive interaction with Republic TV on Thursday, Khanna revealed that the initiative had started with food but now includes many basic essentials like sanitary pads, chappals(flip-flops), and some healthy drinks. He also revealed that they have been including sanitizers, detergents, soaps, toothbrushes, tubes of toothpaste and many such items along with the dry ration kits as and when it deemed necessary.

Vikas Khanna spoke about the 'Feed India' initiative which he started two months ago and revealed that he has served almost 9 million meals until now. He said the food is being distributed in many states across the country and expressed his happiness over being able to provide the essentials to the needy.

He then spoke candidly about his mother who is currently in Amritsar and credited her as the inspiration for the entire project of feeding people during the coronavirus crisis in the country. His mother has been the driving force for the initiative as she motivated him to serve the people of his country in the time of such a crisis. Vikas also spoke about the different creative dishes that he has included in his menus especially the one named after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

