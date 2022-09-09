Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Anurag Thakur & Nitin Gadkari Remember The Kargil War Hero

September 9 marks the birth anniversary of the late Captain Vikram Batra, who achieved great success in the Indian Army at a young age with his determination, courage and leadership. Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. During the Kargil War on July 7, 1999, the nation lost this valiant son. Captain Batra received the Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award, in recognition of his heroic sacrifice.

Anurag Thakur, Nitin Gadkari & more pay respects to 'Kargil War Hero'

On his 48th birth anniversary, several politicians paid tribute to him online. Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, "कारगिल युद्ध में दुश्मनों में मन में अपने अदम्य शौर्य से अविस्मरणीय भय पैदा करने वाले परमवीर कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा जी की जयंती पर भावपूर्ण अभिवादन आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान व अनुकरणीय वीरता के लिए राष्ट्र युगों-युगों तक आपका ऋणी रहेगा।" (Heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Paramveer Captain Vikram Batra ji, who instilled unforgettable fear in the mind of enemies in the Kargil war with his indomitable bravery. The nation will remain indebted to you for ages and ages for your supreme sacrifice and exemplary valour).

कारगिल युद्ध में दुश्मनों में मन में अपने अदम्य शौर्य से अविस्मरणीय भय पैदा करने वाले परमवीर कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा जी की जयंती पर भावपूर्ण अभिवादन🙏🏻



आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान व अनुकरणीय वीरता के लिए राष्ट्र युगों-युगों तक आपका ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/9WRPGZET9o — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 9, 2022

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India also tweeted, "परमवीर चक्र से सम्मानित कारगिल युद्धवीर कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा जी के जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।" (Tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardee Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra Ji on his birth anniversary).

Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry also took to Twitter to pay humble tributes to Indian Army's 'Shershaah'.

My humble tributes to Indian Army's 'Shershaah', Captain Vikram Batra PVC, on his birth anniversary.



An inspiration for all, India will always remember and live by his immortal words:



"Yeh Dil Maange More” 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wkAGRyU3cx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 9, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ANI, ANI