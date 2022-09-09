Last Updated:

Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Anurag Thakur & Nitin Gadkari Remember The Kargil War Hero

On the 48th birth anniversary of late Kargil War Hero, Captain Vikram Batra, several politicians paid tribute to him online. Take a look at it here:

Written By
Swati Singh
Vikram Batra

Image: Twitter/@ANI, ANI


September 9 marks the birth anniversary of the late Captain Vikram Batra, who achieved great success in the Indian Army at a young age with his determination, courage and leadership. Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. During the Kargil War on July 7, 1999, the nation lost this valiant son. Captain Batra received the Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award, in recognition of his heroic sacrifice.  

Anurag Thakur, Nitin Gadkari & more pay respects to 'Kargil War Hero'

On his 48th birth anniversary, several politicians paid tribute to him online. Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, "कारगिल युद्ध में दुश्मनों में मन में अपने अदम्य शौर्य से अविस्मरणीय भय पैदा करने वाले परमवीर कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा जी की जयंती पर भावपूर्ण अभिवादन आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान व अनुकरणीय वीरता के लिए राष्ट्र युगों-युगों तक आपका ऋणी रहेगा।" (Heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Paramveer Captain Vikram Batra ji, who instilled unforgettable fear in the mind of enemies in the Kargil war with his indomitable bravery. The nation will remain indebted to you for ages and ages for your supreme sacrifice and exemplary valour).

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India also tweeted, "परमवीर चक्र से सम्मानित कारगिल युद्धवीर कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा जी के जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।" (Tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardee Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra Ji on his birth anniversary).

Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry also took to Twitter to pay humble tributes to Indian Army's 'Shershaah'.

Image: Twitter/@ANI, ANI

READ | Capt Vikram Batra's birth anniversary: When Sidharth & soldiers visited his Palampur home
READ | Kargil war hero Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled in Himachal's Palampur
READ | Captain Vikram Batra: How his love for table tennis at age 10 paved way for Kargil glory
READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Shershaah Captain Vikram Batra's heroic sacrifice
READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Artists create underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra as tribute
First Published:
COMMENT