Vikram Dev Dutt Is The Next DGCA Chief; To Take Charge After Arun Kumar's Superannuation

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general in the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He is presently the Chairman and Managing Directior of Air India Asset Holding Ltd. Dutt will take charge after the superannuation of Arun Kumar on February 28.

DGCA is government's statutory body to regulate civil aviation in India primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for the regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for the enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. It also coordinates all regulatory functions with International Civil Aviation Organisation. Its headquarters is located in New Delhi with regional offices all over country.

Who is Vikram Dev Dutt?

A 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, Vikram Dev Dutt was appointed Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India by the government before it being handed over to Tata Sons.

Before that, Dutt was Principal Secretary (Tourism) in the Delhi government. He had also served as principal secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department of the government in the national capital.

He has also served as principal secretary (Finance) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Secretary (Tourism) Goa government, and Managing Director (MD) of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

A BTech in Electronics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Dutt's other assignments include Secretary in the Transport Department of the Delhi government and Joint Secretary in the Personnel and General Administration, Daman Diu/Dadra Nagar Haveli.