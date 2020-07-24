Vikram Joshi Murder Case: Stung Vijay Nagar SHO Suspended For Negligence, Inaction

In a big impact of Republic TV's sting operation, the SHO of the Ghaziabad police station has been suspended over the delaying against the accused in the murder of a local journalist earlier this week. Two key investigators were stung in this matter and both had very different things to say as far as the case of harassment of the journalist's niece is concerned.

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot in the head by some assailants on July 21, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Republic TV had earlier reported that nine people in connection to the murder were arrested while two cops were suspended for inaction.

The SHO who was stung had given a clean chit to the accused in a harassment complaint filed by Joshi with regards to his niece on July 16 and had refused to probe the allegations. The UP police has found complete negligence on part of the cop in the handling of the complaint.

Political storm

Joshi was attacked around 10.30 pm on July 21 while he was returning home in the Vijay Nagar area on a two-wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials. The scribe worked with a local Hindi daily. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak had assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident and will take necessary action. "Journalists are our own brothers, we are with them. Whichever police personnel's laxity will appear in it, we will take strict action, action will be taken after investigation," he had stated.

Political reactions were sharp in the case after leaders like Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav took an aim at the Yogi Adityanath government over the situation of law and order in UP. The tensions were already high following the alleged encounters of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey and his close associates earlier in July after the mafia men killed eight UP Police personnel in a failed capture attempt.

