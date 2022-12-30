Vikram Sarabhai Death Anniversary: Remembering The Scientist's 4 Biggest Contributions

Vikram Sarabhai, widely known as the 'Father of the Indian Space Programme' is credited with initiating space research and contributing towards the country's development as a nuclear power. He founded several institutions in diverse sectors, and was crucial in the establishment of Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Sarabhai founded the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Vikram Sarabhai died on December 30, 1971, of unknown causes in Kerala, after inaugurating the Thumba Railway Station earlier in the day.

Vikram Sarabhai’s Biggest Contributions

1. Physical Research Laboratory (PRL): In 1947, Sarabhai established the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) which conducted studies on cosmic rays. On November 11, 1947, the institution was established as the M.G. Science Institute, Ahmedabad. In addition to the Ahmedabad Education Society, the institute worked in conjunction with the Karmkshetra Educational Foundation. Cosmic rays and upper atmospheric characteristics were the subjects of the institute's initial studies. With funding from the Atomic Energy Commission, the research was later expanded to theoretical physics and radio physics.

2. Operations Research Group (ORG): Sarabhai established the Operations Research Group (ORG), the first market research organisation in India. The goal was to introduce quantitative and statistical analysis methods, analytical tools like operation research, and contemporary computer systems to India for use in planning, problem-solving, and decision-making in business management.

3. Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA): Sarabhai founded the Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association in 1947. Established, as an independent, non-profit R&D organisation by Ahmedabad's textile mills, the institute's efforts span all facets of conventional textiles, from fibre to finished fabrics, as well as technical textiles in the fields of geotextiles, nano-web technology, and composites. The Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of India's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has designated ATIRA as a research institution.

4. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): His greatest gift to the nation is the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The nuclear science programme in India was founded by Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha. He encouraged Dr. Sarabhai to establish India's first rocket launch facility. The Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) was launched as a result of Dr. Sarabhai's engagement with NASA.