Village children ride helicopter with Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Some village children on Sunday got a pleasant surprise when they were invited by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to fly with him in a government helicopter at Punjab's Morinda.

Channi had gone to Morinda. He saw there some children hailing from a village "playing near the helicopter".

He asked them to get inside the helicopter and fly with him.

"During my visit to Morinda, saw children playing near the helicopter. When I was young, I used to see planes & think that one day I too would get a chance to sit in it. Reminiscing about the same, I made a few village children fly with me in helicopter & fulfilled their dream," said Channi in a tweet.

He also shared photographs of children along with him in the helicopter.

Channi further said while interacting with them, he felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab.

"But there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them," said Channi in another tweet. Ever since Channi has become the chief minister of Punjab, he has been projecting himself as an "aam aadmi" (common man).

From being spotted performing Bhangra at an event, Channi has grabbed limelight on social media for stopping his vehicle to wish a newly married couple and joining villagers in rescuing a cow trapped in a pit. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)